Startling Revelation On The Extent Of Michael Hutchence's Brain Injury

As Australia readies itself for the release of the new documentary on the life and times of Michael Hutchence, his half sister Tina has appeared on morning TV to reveal some startling information about the extent of Hutchence's brain injury.

For the uninitiated, Hutchence suffered a severe brain injury in 1992 as a result of an alleged altercation with a taxi driver in Denmark. As Tina alludes to in the chat above, the resulting damage suffered meant that Hutchence lost both his sense of smell and taste.

Further, she suggests that as a result of expert analysis, "there is no way this man would have not taken his life at some stage if there was not some intervention."

With the world now focused on just how much damage concussions can do and how seriously we have to treat them, it's a timely reminder of how things have changed.

Michael Hutchence: Mystify hits Aussie cinemas July 4.

Written by: @dantheinternut