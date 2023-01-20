State Borders Open Up To NSW Bees

States and territories will reopen borders to bees from most of NSW for the first time since an outbreak of varroa mite was detected.

The NSW emergency blue zone has been declared free of the invasive mite after it was first detected in Newcastle last June.

Red and purple zones remain in place in areas around Newcastle, with beekeepers continuing to monitor the health of hives, and to report to authorities.

NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said other states will reopen in the upcoming weeks for the transfer of bees and hives.

“This is a significant step in the fight to eradicate the mite, and for our beekeepers and pollination-reliant industries that have done it tough over the past seven months,” Mr Saunders said.

“But this is not the time for complacency; now more than ever, we need beekeepers to make sure they continue to do the right thing and maintain their alcohol-wash surveillance, so we continue to move in the right direction.”

A set of conditions for interstate movement will be established between NSW and South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

