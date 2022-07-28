State Funding For Koala Conservation Used For New Dream World Roller Coaster

The Queensland Government are copping backlash over their decision to spend $2.7 million in state funding meant for a koala research facility on a new roller coaster.

The money was initially set aside for Dream World in 2019 to develop a brand-new koala research facility which would allow visitors the opportunity to better understand the science behind koala conservation.

Despite pledging the money to koala conservation, the state government gave the green light for Dream World to repurpose the money for the Steel Taipan rollercoaster.

Both Dream World and tourism and innovation minister Stirling Hinchcliffe defended the move saying the new roller coaster would help to boost tourism following an extended quiet period due to Covid.

"Dreamworld acknowledges and thanks the Queensland government for permission to repurpose the grant in question for the building of Steel Taipan; an attraction offering tremendous benefit to the rebuilding of the tourism industry and to employment in Queensland," s Dream World spokesperson said.

The theme park went on to say that while the research centre is currently on hold, they will continue to do their part for koala conservation.

"Dreamworld is committed to conservation and makes meaningful change via the Dreamworld Wildlife Foundation, which has raised over $3.5 million for animal conservation and continues to fund important conservation projects in Australia and internationally,” a spokesperson said.

