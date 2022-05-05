State Funds New Road Upgrades Along Central Coast, Newcastle

Upgrades to dangerous roads on the NSW coast will help save hundreds of live, the government says.

An intersection at East Gosford is set for an overhaul, the Wells and Webbs Street crossover at the Central Coast Highway will be upgraded over the next two years.

As part of the safe roads program, $1.6 million will be spent to kickstart installation for a raised pedestrian crossing.

Closing access at the intersection for the duration of the project will help reduce conflict points at these intersections, where drivers are most vulnerable.

"This program, which has been in place since 2018, will be projected to save 1500 lives over 15 years," Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward said.

"That’s lives and serious injuries prevented. That’s people getting home to their families."

20 sites have been earmarked for an $822 million safer roads upgrade.

THE UPGRADES REVEALED BY THE NSW GOVERNMENT:

Mascot: Wentworth Ave and Sutherland St - Upgrade traffic lights

Minto: Pembroke Rd and Durham St – Installation of traffic lights

Lidcombe: Joseph St and Olympic Drive – Installation of traffic lights

Kurrajong Hills: Bells Line of Rd – Installing warning signs.

McGraths Hill: Windsor Rd near Pitt Town Rd – Widening the existing road

Pymble: Mona Vale Rd at Fern St – Development funding to investigate mitigations of road safety issues at this location.

Warwick Farm: Hume Highway, north of Governor Macquarie Drive – Installation of median strip

Rydalmere: Victoria Rd and Silverwater Rd – Installing larger traffic light lanterns.

Jamisontown: Mulgoa Rd between M4 Motorway, Jamisontown and Park Rd – Installation of safety barriers

Mulgoa: Mulgoa Rd and Roscrea Drive – Widen existing right-turn facility.

Emu Plains: Great Western Highway- Installing a raised median

Randwick: Alison Rd, Belmore Rd and Cook St – Establishing safer pedestrian crossings

Sutherland: Sir Bertram Stevens Drive, Royal National Park – Widening existing shoulder.

Gosford: Central Coast Highway at York St, Wells St and Webb St, East Gosford – reducing conflict points

Mallanganee: Bruxner Highway – Installing safety barriers

Umgar: Summerland Way – Widen existing roadway

Cedar Point: Summerland Way – Install safety barrier

Singleton to Urabry: Golden Highway – reducing conflict points

Coopers Gully: Snowy Mountains Highway, west of Princes Highway – Widen existing shoulder

Kyeamba: Hume Highway – Install safety barrier.

Bungendore: Kings Highway - Widen existing shoulder

Figtree: M1 Motorway from Mt Keira Rd to Masters Rd - Install safety barrier.

Cataract: Picton Rd at Cordeaux Dam Rd - Widen existing shoulder

Binalong: Stephens St - Install safety barrier

