State Government Announces $376 Million In Funding For Child Development Checks

New South Wales children are set to receive funding for developmental checks as part of the state government’s Brighter Beginnings package.

The New South Wales government have pledged $376 million in funding to go to children for developmental checks prior to starting pre-school.

Some of the checks include dental, hearing, vision, cognitive, behavioural, and physical assessments.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said thousands of children are not getting the necessary care they need prior to entering the school system.

"Almost half of all four-year-old children do not get their recommended health and development checks, so making these available in every NSW early childhood service will open the door to brighter futures for thousands of children," she said.

The government believes the funding will also provide a platform for blue book to transition into a digital format.

The blue book is currently a hard copy book which contains vital information about a child’s health including immunisations and illnesses, development and more.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said parents should be receiving important information about their children directly to their phones.

"Why shouldn't we have the most precious notifications on your phone like it's time to get your child immunised or some prompts about progress like is your child crawling yet, is your child walking yet,” he said

