State Government Announces New Incentive To Attract Healthcare Workers To Queensland

The state government have announced extra funding in a bid to address the current staff shortage across Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Wednesday announced the Workforce Attraction Incentive Transfer Scheme which could see health workers receive up to $70,000 to fill jobs in rural and regional Queensland communities.

In order to become eligible for the payments, healthcare workers must remain in their roles for at least 12 months.

Healthcare workers can choose to take up positions in one of 2,400 QLD rural and regional communities.

“Our government is committed to delivering more frontline health workers right across Queensland,” the Premier said.

“Since 2015 across Queensland we’ve hired over 17,000 extra frontline workers, and we want to see this grow.

“With global competition for health workers at an all-time high, our government is dedicated to doing everything that we can to attract and retain frontline health workers.”

Both interstate and international healthcare workers who make the move, will receive a $10,000 commencement payment and another $10,000 after 12 months.

Medical practitioners who move to a rural community will be eligible for a $25,000 payment after three months and another $25,000 after 12 months.

