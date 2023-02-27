State Government Announces New Round Of Power Saving Bonus

The $250 Power Saving Bonus will be reinstated to all eligible Victorian households in attempts to help those struggling with the rising cost of living.

From March 24, Victorian households, including those that received payments under previous rounds, will be eligible for the payments when they visit the State Government’s website, Victorian Energy Compare.

Applications for the payment can be made through the Victorian Energy Compare website, where customers can quickly and easily find the best energy offers in their areas – potentially saving hundreds of dollars.

For those without internet access, over-the-phone and in-person support is available through one of our Community Outreach Partners, including Brotherhood of St Laurence, Ethnic Community Council Victoria, Good Shepherd, State Trustees, and hundreds of Neighbourhood Houses across Victoria.

Premier Dan Andrews said the scheme will help assist Victorian households in finding the best electricity deals going forward.

“We know Victorians are doing it tough with the rising cost of energy – that’s why we’ll have a new round of the $250 Power Saving Bonus, putting money in families’ pockets and making sure they’re on the best deal,” he said.

“We’re driving down bills and putting power back in Victorians’ hands by bringing back the SEC and delivering cheap, clean, sustainable energy.”

