State Government Chasing Over $2.5 Million In Hotel Quarantine Debt

The Tasmanian government are currently in the midst of collecting millions of dollars’ worth of unpaid hotel quarantine bills.

The government recently revealed they are owed around $2.5 million in bills from people who are yet to pay their hotel quarantine invoice from two years ago.

Debt collectors are now seeking payment for the outstanding bills.

The bills span from February of 2020 to February of 2022 and were racked up by travellers who were forced to stay in authorised hotel quarantine facilities for up to two weeks at a time.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The TAS Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Bills range from $2,800 for single travellers, $3,800 for couples and $4,800 for families.

The government made some allowances for those experiencing financial difficulties as well as those who were forced to travel for medical purposes.

The total bill currently stands at $2.425 million with $1.334 million coming from the current financial year and $1.091 million coming from the previous financial year.

Leader of Government and Business Leonie Hiscutt said the overdue debts will be passed on to debt collectors to chase up on behalf of the Tasmanian government.

“After the initial invoice is sent, the debtor receives a reminder letter that’s 30 days from the invoice date and then a final notice 14 days from the reminder and if they’ve not paid the account in full or made contact to organise a payment arrangement,” she said.

“If there is no payment or arrangement from 60 days, then the invoice may be lodged with the debt collection agency.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.