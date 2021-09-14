State Government considers Ashley Youth Detention Centre as site for new prison

A small win for locals protesting against the controversial Northern Prison in Westbury.

The proposed prison could be located in the Ashley Youth Detention Centre in Deloraine when it closes in three years' time.

The State Government confirmed they were having discussions about the future site, and it was on the agenda at Monday’s cabinet meeting.

Premier Peter Gutwein said nothing was set in stone, but promised to keep residents in the loop.

“No decision has been made, but we will have a look at it. One thing that we will absolutely commit to, should a decision be made that it is something to take further steps on, we will engage with the community and we will consult.”

Greens Leader Cassy O’Connor backs the idea of putting the Ashley Youth Detention Centre into action when it becomes empty in the next few years.

“The government is now looking at Ashley as the site for the future Northern prison, in conversation with the people from Deloraine and this is just an elegant site in the making.”

Westbury locals have been protesting against the Northern Prison site since it was proposed in Westbury.

