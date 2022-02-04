State Government Facing Pressure To Scrap Melbourne's AFL Crowd Limits

The AFL season is less than six weeks away, and there is still no word from state governments on crowd caps.

For two years, the MCG and Marvel Stadium were forced to maintain strict crowd capacity limits, the AFL is expected to make an announcement on its plans for 2022.

First, the AFL must get the tick of approval from the Victorian Government, as pressure grows to scrap the seating limits altogether.

Earlier this year, crowd limits of 50% at the Australian Open were lifted to 80% - allowing more fans to enter Melbourne Park for the tournament's closing days.

AFL Fans Association President Cheryl Critchley said signs are promising.

"Great news for fans in Victoria who have had two COVID-interrupted seasons, AFLW crowds have actually been quite good so far," Critchley said.

"Hopefully that means the men's competition attract good crowds as well."

The first Round kicks off with a rematch of the two Grand Final teams, the Demons and the Dogs will play in a special Wednesday night match on March 16.

Following the season opener, the traditional Thursday night game between Richmond and Carlton aims to attract an abundance of footy-loving fans.

