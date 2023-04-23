State Government In Talks With Barry Humphries Family About Life Celebration

The Victorian government is in talks with Barry Humphries family about the best way to honour the Australian comedian’s life.

Mr Humphries was born in Kew and his much loved alter-ego Dame Edna Everage put Melbourne suburb Moonee Ponds on the map.

Creative Industries Minister Steve Dimopoulos said on Sunday Mr Humphries passing is “the end of a pretty proud era”, and he and the state government were “in conversation” with his family about the best way to honour his life.

Mr Dimopoulos said a state funeral was one of the options being discussed.

“It’s no accident that someone of that stature globally comes from Victoria,” he said.

“But we’re in conversation with his family in relation to the best way to honour his legacy and his contribution to Victoria, so there’ll be more information to come at an appropriate time.”

Other Australian states are also determining ways to honour Mr Humphries, with NSW premier Chris Minns saying while his state will love to honour him, he doesn’t want Sydney celebrations to “front run”.

“[He was] an Australian legend and someone we’d love to honour.”

The 89-year-old passed away peacefully at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney on Saturday with family by his side following complications from a hip surgery after a fall earlier this year.

