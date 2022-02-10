State Government Increases Fees For Birth, Death And Marriage Certificates

Victorians will face pay an increase in certificate fees, including birth, death and marriage papers.

Fees will rise from $34.50 to $51.40 from March onwards, decided by the Victorian Government as cost of a legal certificate.

Shadow Treasurer, David Davis has slammed the state governments decision.

"This is Labor’s 40th new or increased tax," Davis said.

"Not content to have CPI rises, Daniel Andrews has gone for a 50 per cent increase in his charges for a birth, death or marriage certificate."

Davis said it was an act of "financial incompetence" during a difficult period on the hip-pocket.

"This is a mean new tax, released through gazettal on Monday, with the increased revenue desperately needed to prop up Andrews’ budget currently in a $19.5 billion deficit.

"Make no mistake, Victorians are paying for Daniel Andrews financial incompetence and his mismanagement of so many major projects and waste. Seriously, more tax on births, death and marriages,” - David Davis

A Victorian Government official said despite the increase, the state's fees remain the lowest among the country.

"Bringing our fees for birth, death and marriage certificates more in line with other states and territories will ensure that we are able to sustain and improve the delivery of our vital services for Victorians," the spokesperson said.

