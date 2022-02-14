State Government Opens Talent Scout Program To Find Next Olympic Athletes

The Queensland Government will devise an initiative to boost chances of Gold at the Brisbane Olympics.

A major talent scout program is being launched to find the next generation of Aussie athletes, in preparation for the 2032 Games.

Around 50,000 young sports stars will be asked to undergo testing over the next two years.

The Queensland Academy of Sport will then select 400 individuals for specialised coaching in a 10-year plan.

It comes as the Palaszczuk Government invested millions towards funding sport and recreation initiatives, named the Active Industry Project Fund.

Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the project would build stronger communities who are involved in physical activity.

"The new sport and recreation initiatives we’re funding in partnership with state organisations and industry bodies will help keep Queenslanders active," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"For centuries, medical science has known about the significance of physical activity to good human health.

"One of the lessons we’ve learned from the pandemic is the importance of being connected with a local community.

"The Active Industry Project Fund achieves both to maintain the mental and physical health of Queenslanders, regardless of fitness, age or ability."

