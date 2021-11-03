State Government Rejects Calls To Allow Drive-In Arrivals From NSW

The state government has defended the current QLD border arrangements despite the fact many people are camping out in their cars.

The Queensland government have rejected calls to allow drivers from NSW to enter the state and home quarantine until 80 percent of eligible Queenslanders have been fully vaccinated.

The state Government has not wavered on their tough border closures which only allows NSW border zone residents to enter the state for essential reasons such as school or work.

There are currently thousands of stranded Queenslanders on the New South Wales side of the border.

According to QLD Health Minister Yvette D’Ath, home quarantine is due to be extended to domestic visitors who arrive by air by November 19, however, won’t be extended to drive in visitors until the state hits the 80 percent mark to lessen the risk of an outbreak.

“We don't want to start carving up the state at the moment, and say 'well if you're within one hour's drive, you can drive in, but [not] if you have to actually stop for petrol and you stop for food, you may even have to stop overnight to get back to your residence," she said.

"It is not safe until we get to that 80 per cent double dose."

Health Minister D’Ath said people who are camped out in their cars can head to their nearest airport and apply for an exemption.

D’Ath also emphasised that anyone concerned about their current position should head out and get vaccinated and ensure their loved ones are also vaccinated.

"Queenslanders, you can fix this straight away by coming out and getting vaccinated," she said.

"The more people who come out and get vaccinated now, the quicker we can reach these benchmarks."

Deputy Chief Health Officer Peter Aitken also backs the governments strict border measures.

"Unless those countries are deemed green countries and safe travel zones by the Commonwealth, we will quarantine all international arrivals as a safety blanket for Queensland," he said.

