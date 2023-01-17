State Government Remains Tight-Lipped On Sam Smith Concert Costs

The South Australian government has remained tight-lipped on just how much it cost to bring UK singer Sam Smith to Adelaide’s McLaren Vale region – but said it’s a “lot less” than being speculated.

Liberal frontbencher Michelle Lensink suggested this morning the exclusive concert – of only around 300 guests – may have cost up to $1.5 million.

However, Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison said that was wrong.

She backed the decision to use taxpayers’ money to support the show, saying it helped promote what the state had to offer.

“We sign confidentiality agreements, but I can tell it is short – a lot less than the $1 million that’s been proposed,” she said.

“We’ve got to go out there and do things differently.

“It was an intimate opportunity to highlight the beauty of our state.”

Originally thought nearly all of the 300 guests had won radio competitions, Ms Bettison clarified only 115 were contest winners, while 90 were media personalities and social media influencers – including some interstate and overseas attendees.

Ms Bettison also confirmed of the guests attending, 205 required some accommodation, flights and/or transportation, which was funded also with taxpayers’ money.

As well as being paid to perform, Smith was also paid to promote South Australia on social media – publishing five Instagram posts, one Facebook and one TikTok.

Ms Bettison said the money was well-spent, with the event created $14 million in free advertising.

