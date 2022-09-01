State Government Revoke Vaccine Mandate For Private Health Care Sector

Massive changes to Covid vaccination rules for Queensland health care workers with the state government lifting Covid vaccination mandates for the private sector.

According to Health Minister Yvette D’Ath employers in the private health care sector will get to dictate whether their employees are required to be vaccinated against Covid.

“With the peak of the third wave behind us, it’s now up to employers to decide if they impose COVID vaccine mandates on private health care workers,” she said.

Health Minister D’Ath said the vaccine mandate will remain in place for certain health care sectors.

“To protect vulnerable residents in aged and disability care, a COVID vaccine mandate in these facilities will be retained,” she said.

“The Queensland Health staff vaccination directive will also remain in place to ensure the safety of employees, patients, visitors and the wider community.”

Health Minister D’Ath said now is a good time for vaccine management to be handed off to employers in the private sector.

“With 93 per cent of Queenslanders double vaccinated and the most recent peak having passed, now is the right time to transition responsibilities for managing the vaccination requirements of workers in private hospitals, primary care and private allied health to those employers,” she said.

“Whether vaccination is required for these individuals is now a matter for individual employers as part of normal workplace health and safety obligations.”

The new rules are set to come into action from Friday, September 2.

