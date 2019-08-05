State Government To Cover Cost Of Apprenticeships For Thousands Of Young People

The Queensland state government will cover the cost of training for apprentices in nearly 140 jobs.

The $32 million job creation programme is expected to help 60,000 people into trades over the next four years.

Under the programme, businesses will be encouraged to take in young workers under the age of 21, with savings of up to $3000 for businesses who take up the offer.

"We want to make sure that our young people have the opportunity to get the skills that they need to grow the Queensland economy into the future," the premier told reporters on Monday.

The program covers apprenticeships in electrical work, plumbing, engineering, health care, hospitality, early childhood education, baking, commercial cookery and hairdressing.

"As our industry and the diversification of our economy happens, we have our young people prepared for the jobs of tomorrow."

