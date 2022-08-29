State Government To Review Driving Under Influence Of Prescription THC

The Queensland Government have launched an official review into drug-driving laws on Queensland roads.

The review will revaluate whether prescription cannabis users are allowed to drive while under the influence.

The review follows an increase in drug related driving offences state-wide.

Under current Queensland driving laws, a person is not allowed to drive a vehicle while under the influence of THC, prescription or otherwise.

Department of Transport and Main Roads general manager for land transport, safety and regulation Andrew Mahon told the Courier Mail that the review will take a close look at the complications associated with Queensland drivers using prescription marijuana.

“Medicinal cannabis and the issues presented, such as impacts on enforcement through roadside drug testing and those wanting to continue to drive will be investigated as part of this review,” he said.

Mr Mahon said the issue is “very complex” due to the psychoactive effects of THC and how this might impair a person’s driving abilities.

While the review will take a closer look at prescription marijuana, it will also investigate the state’s current approach to illegal drugs.

The review is set to be concluded by the end of 2023 and follows numerous calls from the Greens to legalise driving under the influence of prescription THC.

