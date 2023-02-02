State Memorial For Olivia Newton-John Confirmed

A State Memorial Service will be held for Olivia Newton-John on February 26, with Australian fans able to attend or watch the farewell for the beloved star.

The international icon passed away from cancer, aged 73, at her home in Southern California on August 8 last year.

The Victorian Premier announced a free service to celebrate the singer's life and career, in Melbourne.

“She took her cancer journey and used that to save lives and change lives, and that’s just a deeply impressive thing,” Premier Daniel Andrews said after her death.

“As a lasting testament to her character and her generous spirit, we have the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre.

“The research that’s done there, the treatment, the care, the love and support that is central to that place is a lasting legacy to the person that she was.”

Fans have the opportunity to say goodbye at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre later this month.

Andrews said Newton-John was a cultural icon and inspiration to her global fans.

"Her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation," he said on Thursday.

"We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim."

