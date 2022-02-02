State Memorial Service Honours Four Police Officers Killed In Eastern Freeway Carnage

A State Memorial Service for the four Victorian Police officers who lost their lives in the Eastern Freeway tragedy will be held on Thursday at Docklands.

The service will honour the legacies of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Josh Prestney and Constable Glen Humphris who were tragically killed when a truck ploughed into them on April 22, 2020.

The four dedicated officers had stepped out of their vehicle and were discussing impounding Richard Pusey's porsche, after pulling him over for speeding, when a truck driver, high on ice, drove his 20-tonne truck into the emergency lane in Kew, crashing into the officers.

Mohinder Singh, pleaded guilty to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three of drug trafficking and other charges. He was sentenced last April to 22-years behind bars for causing an “entirely unnecessary” loss of life.

“Even though justice has now been served in relation to the actual collision, no amount of punishment can replace the loss of our loved ones and the missing place at our tables that will be felt by us for the rest of our lives,” Constable Prestney’s father, Andrew, said on behalf of the four families after the sentence was handed down.

Serving as a reminder of the daily risks police faced performing their duties, the state memorial service will be an opportunity for friends, family, colleagues and members of the public to pay tribute to the lives and service of these officers.

The state memorial service which has previously been postponed due to pandemic health measures, will be held today at 3pm at Marvel Stadium.

The service will be followed by a formal Guard of Honour, which members of the public are welcome to view.

The service will also be live streamed here.

If members of the public wish to make a donation, they can support Victoria Police Legacy or the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation.

