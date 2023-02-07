State Of Emergency Declared In Turkey Following Earthquake

A three-month state of emergency has been declared for Turkish southern provinces affected by Monday’s devastating earthquakes.

President Tayyip Erdogan described the 10 provinces effected as a disaster zone in attempts to bolster rescue efforts.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The declarations comes as the death toll of two major earthquakes hitting Turkey and Syria exceeded 5,000 as rescuers race to recover people still stuck among the wreckage of collapsed buildings.

With the declaration, the president and cabinet can bypass parliament in implementing new laws and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms as they deem necessary.



“We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that operations are carried out rapidly,” President Erdogan said.

“We are facing one of the biggest disasters not only of the history of the Turkish republic but also of our geography and the world.”

President Erdogan said the state of emergency will last for three months, concluding just before the scheduled presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

There is potential for it to be extended depending on how the situation and recovery efforts unfold.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.