South Australian’s are being warned they will miss out on major performances and events if the Riverbank Arena does not get built.

Cameron Hoy, Ticketek Managing Director of Australia has said that without the new arena, major acts will bypass the state altogether because the Adelaide Entertainment Centre is not a viable option.

“The proposed new Adelaide Riverbank Arena is essential unless Adelaide is happy to no longer be part of the contemporary live entertainment touring scene.”

State predicted to lose major performances unless the Riverbank Arena is built

Treasurer Rob Lucas added to this saying it’s important for the proposed arena to go ahead.

“It just demonstrates the need in the future for the new Riverbank Arena that the government has committed to building here in South Australia in the middle of the CBD.”

Premier Steven Marshall released the plans for the arena in March, which has proposed the 15,000 seat multipurpose arena would be built between Adelaide's railyards and the River Torrens.

It's the centrepiece of Steven Marshall's push for re-election with the promise that the $662 million arena would add more than a billion dollars into the economy.

