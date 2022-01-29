State Records 12,250 New Cases As Students Prepare To Return To School

Victoria has recorded 12,250 new Covid cases and 31 more deaths as the hospitalisation rate drops.

This brings the total number of active cases in Victoria to 79,836.

There are currently 953 people hospitalised with the virus, 114 people in intensive care and 39 people on ventilators.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Today’s hospitalisations are down from 988 yesterday.

Of the latest Covid numbers, 6,244 have come from positive PCR tests and 6,006 came from positive rapid antigen tests.

The states vaccination rate continues to increase with 37 percent of eligible Victorians now vaccinated with their booster shots.

Children between the ages of five and 11 are now officially eligible to receive the vaccine with Health officials urging parents to get their children vaccinated before students return to classrooms.

Despite the state government announcing Victoria has passed the peak number of Covid infections, health officials believe numbers will once again increase when students head back to school in the coming weeks.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.