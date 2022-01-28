State Reviews Check In Requirements As Tasmania Records 584 New Cases

Tasmania has seen a significant drop in Covid case numbers recording 584 new cases over the last reporting period.

This is the lowest number of cases the state has seen since the beginning of January.

This brings the total number of cases 4,942.

There are currently 19 people in hospital with the virus and one person being treated in intensive care.

Of the 19 hospitalisations, nine are being treated directly for Covid symptoms while the remaining 10 are being treated for pre-existing medical conditions.

As Covid numbers continue to drop across the state, Premier Peter Gutwein has revealed the state government is reconsidering the need for certain check-in requirements.

The state government has announced they are considering only enforcing mandatory check-ins using the Check in TAS app for high risk locations.

This would include hospitals, aged care facilities and large gatherings.

