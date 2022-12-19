State’s Worst Flood In 50 Years Is Approaching The Border

The premier has said the peak flow of South Australia’s approaching largest flood in 50 years is reaching the state border.

While the state has been preparing for the event, premier Peter Malinauskas has warned the town of Renmark is expected to peak on Boxing Day.

One thousand homes were expected to be inundated; however, it is likely up to 4,000 will be affected.

Speaking to ABC radio, Mr Malinauskas acknowledged many people, and their homes and businesses would be affected, but also added it will be an “extraordinary environmental event”.

“We’ve got an imminent human tragedy on our hands... and addressing that naturally is our main priority,” Mr Malinauskas said.

“But this is the first time in 50 years we’ve had this volume of water coming across the river and it will bring with it profound environmental benefits.

This event will naturally widen and open... the Murray mouth and that has a “massive flow on benefit into the fisheries.”

Initially, there were two peaks expected – one in mid-December and one later in the month, but now it’s only anticipated there will be a single peak, with water levels remaining high for months.

