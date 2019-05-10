Stats Say Townsville Is Close To Top Of Unhealthy List For QLD

Even though hundreds hit Castle Hill each day for their dose of cardio, the stats say Townsville doesn't have the best fitness factor.

Shocking Queensland Health stats have been revealed saying that 2 in 3 adults and 1 in 4 local kids are overweight or obese.

Townsville along with Mount Isa and Ipswich have recorded a 70%-71% obsesity rate for their populations.

It's time to factor in fitness time, Townsville!

The Gold Coast lifestyle has proven the healthiest in Queensland, with the rate far lower at 27% of GC locals considered to be at an obese weight.

If you're ready to make a diet change, start small and then create a routine from there.

Choose a carpark that'll see you walk a little further, do some jumping jacks and push ups during the TV ads, have a dance in your office to a whole song on the radio- ever bit helps!