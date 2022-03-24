Statue Of Michael Gudinski Unveiled At Rod Laver Arena

Michael Gudinski has been immortalised in Melbourne, with Premier Daniel Andrews unveiling a statue of the music industry giant.

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes helped present the statue at Rod Laver Arena, with Andrews remembering Gudinski as an "amazing Victorian".

Gudinski - who kickstarted the world famous Mushroom Records - tragically died in March 2021 at the age of 68.

"He was a leader in his field," Andrews said on Thursday.

"He was a proud Melburnian. He was a person of impact.

"He was my friend and I miss him everyday - because it was almost everyday that he would call me with an idea with a significant amount of expenditure.

"I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who was more frenetic and passionate about this place."

Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes spoke highly of Gudinski, the friendship they shared, and the love he had for the city of Melbourne.

"Michael loved Melbourne. This was his town," Barnes said.

"To have a statue of Michael here surrounded by the very venues that made Melbourne the home of everything to him seems perfect to me.

"Michael and I were a team. It was me and Michael against the world. We were joined at the hip and I miss him every single day.

"I love Michael and I always will and I love the fact that he’s gonna stand here in rain, hail and shine and looking out across the Melbourne skyline and watching over us all because I hate to tell you Daniel (Andrews), this is still Michael’s town." - Jimmy Barnes

The music mogul was farewelled with a state memorial service a month after his passing.

