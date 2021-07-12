“Stay-At-Home” Says NSW Premier As Sydney Records 112 New COVID Cases Overnight

"Stay at home," says Premier Gladys Berejiklian as Sydney records 112 new COVID cases overnight.

Of those numbers, 34 were infectious whilst in the community and the vast majority are family members and close contacts.

There's a high concentration of cases in the Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool Local Government areas.

"This is a time to sit at home and not leave home unless were we absolutely have to especially in those local government areas we have identified but across all of the stay-at-home areas." - NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Health officials now say Greater Sydney must assume when leaving their home for essential purposes that either they or someone next to them has COVID-19.

Cases are particularly high in South-Western Sydney, South-Eastern Sydney and some cases in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

For the following suburbs, the risk is even greater:

Fairfield, Smithfield, Bosley Park, Fairfield Heights, Fairfield West, Wakley, Bonnyrig, Glenfield and West Hoxton.

Young adults between 18-20 years old in the Georges River, Bayside and Sutherland Local Government Areas are also spreading the virus.

With the lockdown expected to extend, the Premier has stressed numbers must near zero in order for the lockdown to end.

Financial support packages to support hard-hit businesses will be announced in the coming days.