Free Fitness Apps For Isolation

We've all seen the memes about coming out of isolation looking large and in charge, but that doesn't have to be the case. Here's a list of our favourite FREE at home workout apps so when the time comes, we can hit the bars, beaches and coffee shops looking better than ever!

Sure we've been told to stay home, but we're allowed to go out for exercise. If you\re heading out for a run this is a great app to have on to set goals, uses a built-in GPS to record routes in real-time, and share your successes with your friends.

You don’t have to be a full-blown ‘yogi’ to use Asana Rebel. This is the perfect way to get in some daily yoga and mindfulness with two new workouts everyday so you'll never get bored.

My Virtual Mission lets you create your own jog, run, walk, bike, etc. route! A great way to get creative with your fitness. Just put in your dream route and the app will tell you how many kilometers that is and set a goal for you.

The best part about this app is that you can choose which muscle group you want to workout at the time. It's simple, quick and actually works if yous tick to it!

More people are lifting weights now than ever! If you've been inspired by the CrossFit phenomenon then this is the app for you! The best part is, the more you use the app, the more it understands your abilities and tailors workouts to suit you.

The only thing better than a workout is a quick workout that gets you working up a sweat without taking up too much of your day. This app involves quick 7 minute workouts with no equipment!

So off you go, get those sweat bands out and tie up the runners, it's time to earn your afternoon wine!