Stealing Offences Occurring At A High Rate In Newcastle

Newcastle Police have sent out a warning to the community following a sharp increase in stealing offences across the city.

Officers are sifting through a large number of reports of people stealing from vehicles, specific to areas such as Cooks Hill, Merewether and The Junction.

An alarming number of crimes, the cars were alleged to have been left unlocked in some areas.

Police also say a large number of thefts occurred with houses being unlocked, and the breaking and entering offences lead to an increase in stolen cars.

With homes left unlocked, car keys can be easily visible to to the perpetrators.

Police urge those in the community to lock up their car and homes, don't leave car keys in the open and should also consider investing into security cameras.

Elsewhere, a man has been charged with murder over a baseball bat attack at a home invasion on the central coast.

Emergency services were called to a home at Chittaway Bay around 8.45pm on Tuesday, where Police were told a man entered the home and bashed a 70-year-old man before fleeing.

The elderly man suffered critical injuries to his head and was taken to Gosford Hospital where he sadly passed away.