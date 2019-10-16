Steins, Lederhosen and Boulder

The Annual Boulderfest is back this Sunday. A massive tradition in Burt Street and surrounds, Boulderfest is a Goldfields way of celebrating Ocktoberfest.Get in to the spirit and dress up for the occasion!
There is plenty of action in Boulder this week for the monthly Boulder Market Day too -
- James Wright from Love Kitchen Australia
- 2Up2Down Community Choir
- Darian from Gone Troppo
- Plenty of food stalls
- Speedway cars post their opening night Saturday
- Early christmas gift options
- Charites and organisations to support
- and so much more.
Market Day is from 9 - 1 and Boulderfest from 10am - 5pm
Commemorative steins - such as the one pictured are available for purchase for $18 from
Historic Recreation Hotel
Albion Shamrock Hotel
Broken Hill Hotel
Grand Hotel
Miners and City Worker's Club
Boulder Ex-Serviceman's Club
3B Bar