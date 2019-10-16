Step Aside Caramilk - There's A New Choc In Town

In some extremely important news, Cadbury has done it again with their limited edition goodness.

Last month, Cadbury released a special range of Pascall’s Pineapple Lumps blocks in New Zealand, and safe to say it was a success.

Cadbury have now sneakily dropped a few of these magical creations in supermarkets around Australia, and as we thought - it's a yes from us too.

The choc basically consists of a pineapple flavoured marshmallows covered in that classic Cadbury dairy milk chocolate we all know and love.

Droooooool.

First Caramilk, now this!

Cadbury, we don't deserve you.