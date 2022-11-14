Step Aside Jack, Primal Coffee Have The Golden Bean!

Mackay has been put on the map for exceptional coffee thanks to Primal Coffee Roasters win last month in the world’s largest coffee roasting ‘Golden Bean’ competition – resetting the bar for the region’s coffee industry.

Opened in 2020, Primal Coffee Roasters are well-known as the only café in the region to roast their own beans on premise and owner Dan Shaw’s dedication to premium coffee products has been further solidified by the recent award wins.

Dan said that taking home bronze in the categories of Espresso (short black) for their ‘Date Night’ and Milk Coffee (latte) for their ‘Woodstock’ was a true honour.

“The Golden Bean is one of the hardest coffee competitions in the world and we honestly feel so humbled that we have placed. It’s a win for not only our team, but also for Mackay as a regional town competing against major cities,” he said.

Celebrating its 18th year in Australia and eighth in North America, the Golden Bean Australasia Program recognises the most elite roasters across the globe in the categories of Expresso, Milk, Filter, Alternative Milk, Chain Store Milk, Chain Street Espresso, Elite and Super-Automatic.

The judging panel have extensive experience working within the industry, including Paul Asquith who has been Australasian Grand Barista Champion and specialises in filtration for coffee.

“There’s a true science behind coffee. All the different elements need to align, including bean quality, roast date, climate control, water quality…and of course, patience! We are constantly looking for new ways to perfect our craft and it’s encouraging to know that it’s coming through in the quality we’re producing,” Dan said.

Primal’s Operations Manager, Tamara Vella said that they were incredibly proud of what they had achieved this year and have even bigger plans for 2023.

“We’ve poured so much love into creating the highest quality beans and we’re excited to share that with even more people across Mackay and the Whitsunday Region to make sure everyone has access to an amazing Coffee,” she said.

Primal Coffee Roasters’ award-winning beans are already being served at the following locations:

Woodstock Blend

Vintage Kiss, Marian

Grazed Coffee, Dysart

Date Night Blend

Whisper Restaurant and Gin Bar, Airlie Beach

Ocean International, Mackay

Active Blends, Mackay

Primal Coffee Roasters are located at 134 Evan Street and sell their signature blends both in store and online via their website www.primalcoffeeroasters.com

Dan Shaw from Primal Coffee Spoke with The Jay and Dave Breakfast Show