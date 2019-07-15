Stephen Coniglio Avoids Torn ACL

Star GWS midfielder Stephen Coniglio will undergo knee surgery tomorrow, but has dodged a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Coniglio will have surgery to remove some cartilage in his knee, sidelining him for approximately eight weeks.

The news means the 25-year-old has not been ruled out for the season and could still feature in a GWS finals campaign.

“There’s obviously relief Stephen has avoided injury to his ACL and there does still remain a chance he returns to the field this season which is great news," GWS general manager of football Wayne Campbell said.

“He’s an incredibly dedicated and professional player and there’s no doubt he’ll attack his rehab with those same qualities.

“Stephen underwent scans and assessment following last week’s game and in consultation with our medical staff and the player himself, was cleared to play yesterday.

“Yesterday’s scans showed this is an entirely new injury and separate to the incident last week.”

