Stephen Coniglio Has Signed A Contract Extension AT GWS

Stephen Coniglio has signed a seven year contract extension at GWS.

Coniglio had been offered huge contracts at Hawthorn and Carlton but has ultimately decided to stay with the Giants.

It's the second high profile contract extension at GWS this year, with Josh Kelly choosing to stay in April this year.

Coniglio averaged 26 touches and a goal a game in his 15 matches before being injured this year.

