Stephen Coniglio Rules Himself Out Of 2019 AFL Grand Final

Stephen Coniglio has ruled himself out of the 2019 AFL grand final.

Coniglio has decided he is not fit enough to take his place in the grand final against Richmond on Saturday.

"The best part of this whole thing is that in this year, we've lost players," he said in a video posted by GWS.

"(But) we never lost belief."

GWS general manager of football Wayne Campbell commended Coniglio.

“This is a selfless decision by Stephen and typical of the man he is," he said.

“He left it all on the training track today and ultimately he decided he doesn’t think he is capable of playing out the whole game and therefore didn’t want to let his team mates down.

“His decision has the full support of everyone and we know he’ll continue to support the team to the best of his ability as he has over the past 10 weeks.”