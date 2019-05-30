Stephen Quartermain Has Whacked EVERYONE Involved In The Fried Rice Incident

Stephen Quartermain has strafed everyone involved in the infamous Triple M Footy Fried Rice incident on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

Quarters took aim at Ben Amarfio, Mark Stevens and Hamish McLachlan, all of whom were in the box that day and have fleshed out the story for us over the course of the week.

Amarfio — who was boss of Triple M at the time and spoke on Monday — was referred to as the captain of the Costa Concordia, Stevo, who spoke on Tuesday, was said to be the Chief’s “teaser pony” and he said he had no time for “Teflon whatever his name is Hamish” (McLachlan, who was on yesterday).

It was an extremely decent clip, and Quarters went on to describe his side of the story ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the incident.

