Sterlo Touches On 36-Year Drought & How Players Aren't Too Effected

Four-time premiership winner Peter Sterling joined MG's Rugby League Rundown ahead of the highly-anticipated NRL Grand Final between Western Sydney rivals Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels.



A legend of the latter, possibly regarded as the best to don the blue & gold, explained that though the Eels' long, 36-year premiership drought has been hard, the players have proven that they're not daunted by the challenge ahead.

"It's an unwanted record.

"I think our players have handled it really well.

"They know the scenario around it. They know the narrative."

LISTEN HERE:



LISTEN TO FULL MG'S RUGBY LEAGUE RUNDOWN: