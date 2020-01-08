Steve Bowen Getting Behind Fundraising For The Family Of The Fire Fighter, Samuel McPaul, Who Lost His Life

This Saturday night the SS&A Club along with Steve Bowen as your MC and auctioneer for the night are putting on an HUGE fundraiser to raise money for the family of our lost firefighter - Samuel McPaul.

There'll be some great prizes, raffles and all going to a very deserving family.

Performances also from Red Belly Black and Bootleg.

Here's Steve Bowen with a few more details below -

Listen to Lu & Matt's chat with Steve Bowen below -