Steve Hocking Responds To Patrick Dangerfield’s Comments About Holding The Ball

AFL football operations manager Steve Hocking responded to Patrick Dangerfield’s comments suggesting the playing group is confused by the holding the ball rule.

“It’s incredibly difficult to get a grasp on,” Dangerfield said on Channel 9 last night.

“I get the game is the hardest game in the world tp umpire ... but certainly this interpretation at the moment has players confused.”

“The last thing that we want is our players second-guessing themselves when going to get the ball. That’s the point of our game.”

Hocking responded on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“I think that we all know that what we’ve looked to achieve here is to stop the players just trying to protect ball security during the game,” Hocking said.

“That’s what we’ve tried to do. There hasn’t been a removal of prior [opportunity], it’s just a genuine attempt, that’s the rule.

“And certainly tracking that through the recommencement of these games, it’s been important to acknowledge and recognise that players are taking advantage of that.

“They prefer to create a stoppage, and we like speed on the game.”

Hocking also discussed Razor Ray Chamberlain’s comments about the umpiring of the Collingwood v Geelong game, the complexity of the condensed Footymania fixture and more.

