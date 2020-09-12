Steve Hocking Responds To Reports That 2021 Could Be A 28 Game Season

AFL Football Operations Manger Steve Hocking appeared on the Saturday Rub today and responded to reports that 2021 could be a 28 game season.

"The first comment I’d make there is quite clearly there’s been a few comments that have been sort of doing the rounds doing the week about 28 games, shorter quarters and so forth," Hocking said.

"I can categorically say that I haven’t been involved in a single conversation in relation to that and won’t be for some time until we deliver this season and complete it."

Hocking says the AFL’s first priority is finishing the 2020 season.

"I don’t think anyone can actually guarantee what normal looks like for 2021," he said.

"We’re really strongly focused on this year, and making sure we complete this season, have a showcase finals series in Queensland, and then before we race ahead to 2021 we need to consider the AFLW season… all the women are due to start their pre-season in November, so that’s our next focus."

Hocking also discussed shorter quarters in the finals, the logistical issues of 2020 and more.

