Steve Hocking Responds To The Push To Revert Finals To 20 Minute Quarters

AFL Football Operations Manger Steve Hocking appeared on the Saturday Rub today and responded to the push to revert finals to 20 minute quarters for the finals.

"We haven’t spoken about that at all since we set the rules up for the season," Hocking said.

"Quite clearly we got on the front foot and made a decision to reduce the season to 17 games, we adjusted quarters, we lengthened the breaks, we’ve changed turnaround times in between, we’ve compressed the fixture.

"All of those things have helped us get to this position… so we’ll complete the season the way we started, because we think in the fairness of the competition, that’s what we need to do, and we’re looking forward to that."

Hocking also discussed how 2021 will look, the AFLW, the logistical issues of 2020 and more.

