Steve Hocking Zings Billy For Being A Decoy

The AFL's footy boss Steve Hocking joined the Saturday Rub team to discuss the major rule change which has allowed for a new style of attacking play so far in season 2021.

Just as Bill asked about "the rule which has revolutionised football", Hocking took a cheeky swipe at Bill's playing days in his answer.

"There's a bit of a tombstone down in the forward pocket at GMHBA stadium." Hocking said.

Hocking went on to explain that the new man on the mark rule was introduced by a team of individuals, and that the shift in style was created over a period of time with the inclusion of various rules.

"All of it has been stitched together, so it actually works in constant with one another." Hocking explained.

