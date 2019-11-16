Steve Meznies Reveals A Fascinating Fact About His Famous Headgear

ON THE WEEKEND LEGENDS

Article heading image for Steve Meznies Reveals A Fascinating Fact About His Famous Headgear

Steve Menzies played almost 500 first-grade games across the NRL and English Super League and almost every single second was played in his famous headgear.

However, Menzies has revealed to Triple M he almost had to ditch the 'accessory' entirely. 

"Beaver" joined Triple M's The Weekend Legends and told this ripping story when asked about his headgear. 

LISTEN HERE:

 "I have three left but did you know they stopped making that about six years after I started playing," Menzies told The Weekend Legends. 

"So I've literally had 10 for the last 13/14 years." 

This was part of a broader chat with Menzies which also included the upcoming League of Legends tournament, the Trbojevic brothers re-signing with Manly and running at Big Dell, Wendell Sailor; hear the full chat below.

6 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Steve Menzies
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Steve Menzies
Triple M NRL
Steve Menzies
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs