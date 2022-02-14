Steve Smith Ruled Out Of Remaining T20's Following Head Injury

Steve Smith has officially been ruled out of the remaining international T20 games, after an ugly concussion incident in Sunday's contest against Sri Lanka.

With the game on the line in the final over of play, Smith attempted a brave catch in the outfield.

The superstar batsman leaped over the boundary rope to catch the ball, having astute awareness to save a maximum, he flung the the ball back into the field of play.

On his way down, Smith knocked his head on the SCG turf, leaving players and staff concerned.

Much to Smith's despair, the ball was called six runs after footage showed the former Test captain had stepped on the rope prior to leaping.

He was able walk off without assistance, as Sri Lanka attempted to chase Australia's total of 164.

The visitors needed every run, as they equaled Australia's total after 20 overs, forcing a Super Over.

Australia were too strong in the Super Over, needing only 5 runs for victory after a brilliant bit of death bowling from quick Josh Hazlewood.

Cricket Australia confirmed Smith had suffered concussion, as they look to take precautionary measures.

"(Smith) will be subject to low level protocols for the next few days and full recovery in 6-7 days," the CA statement read.

"He will miss the remainder of the series. No replacement in the squad is planned at this stage."

Game 3 commences Friday, February 15