Steven Hocking Defends The Current Interpretation Of Holding The Ball

The AFL’s General Manager of Football Operations, Steven Hocking, defended the current interpretation of holding the ball on the Saturday Rub.

"I did some reading there, it’s probably about a month or so ago now, right back to about the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s," Hocking said.

"I won’t keep going because I’ll bore all your listeners along with this group.

"Holding the ball’s been talked about every single year and every decade since then.

"I actually think it’s a really good rule the way it is… I think where it’s currently at, I think the group are doing a really good job."

Hocking suggested perceived inconsistencies in the rule could be down to current playing styles.

"Certain teams play quite different to other teams," he said.

"You’ve got teams that are quite strong and like to stand up in the tackle.

"I think where it’s currently sitting, potentially it’s gone slightly towards the player not taking the first choice, they’re taking the best choice, I reckon that’s potentially just the variation you may be calling out."

Steven Hocking also discussed how the new rules have stood up to the coaches trying to work around them, the mid-season draft and pre-season training with Billy Brownless.

