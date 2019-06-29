Steven Hocking Says The Score Review Bunker Will Speed Up The Match Review Process

AFL Football Operations Manager Steven Hocking says that the proposed new score review bunker will speed up the match review process.

“Clubs would actually get, post an hour of the game, they’d actually have all the incidents assessed, and this is what we’re looking at,” Hocking said.

“This is about advancing officiating.

“The other thing we would be able to support is umpiring on field as well… currently a performance review for an umpire takes until about a Wednesday in the current system.

“We’d be able to nail that down within 24 hours of an umpire completing [a game].”

Hocking also said that the bunker will be useful for medical assessments for clubs during games.

He said that it was likely a bunker would be in place for the finals this year.

Hocking also discussed the new rules, the midseason trade period and more.

