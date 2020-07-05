Steven May's Near Miss For Covid Breach

Triple M's Hot Breakfast news breaker Seb Costello revealed that Melbourne defender Steven May has narrowly avoided a Covid breach penalty.

Costello reported that May was involved in an incident involving a round of golf.

It was suspected that May played a round of golf with someone outside of the AFL system. Solo rounds are allowed by the league, but players are not allowed to mix with the public.

May cleared up the situation saying he was playing alone and it has since been cleared by the AFL and Melbourne.

