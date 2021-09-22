Stevie J Details Playing Through A Dislocated Knee In the '11 Grand Final

As we build up to the big game, the Dead Set Legends crew were joined three-time premiership Cat Steve Johnson to share his memories from the biggest week in football.

Recalling the moments that led to a dislocated knee in the 2011 prelim final, the mercurial forward spoke about the process undergone to play in the Grand Final.

"I went to extraordinary lengths to get myself to play." Johnson said.

"I spent everyday in the hyperbaric chamber up in Melbourne."

LISTEN HERE:

Johnson explained that a couple of painkillers the day before the match against Collingwood helped him realise he was able to perform.

"I was jumping up and down in the doctor's office ... and I thought: I'm a chance tomorrow!"

Never miss any of our best stuff with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!