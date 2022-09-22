Stevie J Reveals He's Staying at Billy's Place For The Grand Final

Cats legend Stevie J dropped in to Dead Set Legends this morning as his beloved side prepares for another Grand Final on Saturday.

He delivered some cracking stories, and revealed off the top that he's staying with Triple M's very own Billy Brownless!

LISTEN HERE:

“Only 10 minutes ago he gives me a call and he goes ‘Cocko I’ve got a signed jumper in the walk-in robe. Can you get in there, I’ve got someone picking it up to take to a luncheon so I can make another $500!’”

FULL CHAT WITH STEVIE J:

Stevie also spoke through his Grand Final moments with Joey Montagna, his infamous fight with Steven Baker, and the Grand Final on Saturday.

CHECK OUT OUR YOUTUBE: